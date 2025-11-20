One killed after private car falls off elevated expressway

A private car has fallen off the elevated expressway in Chattogram city, causing death of one person in the incident.

The accident occurred today, Thursday, around 4:30pm in the Nimtala area in front of Bandar police station.

Bandar police station sub-inspector Md Masud confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said a private car suddenly veered off the expressway and fell onto the road below. One person was killed and three others injured. The deceased was a cyclist who was passing beneath the expressway.

Md Masud told Prothom Alo that he was inside the station when they suddenly heard a loud bang. He and other police personnel ran outside and found a vehicle overturned. Two people got out of the vehicle; they had only minor injuries.

Assistant police commissioner (port) Mahmudul Hasan told Prothom Alo that the car fell from a section of the expressway where there is a bend. The fast-moving vehicle went over the railing and fell. Initial suspicion is that the car was speeding recklessly.