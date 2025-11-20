One killed after private car falls off elevated expressway
A private car has fallen off the elevated expressway in Chattogram city, causing death of one person in the incident.
The accident occurred today, Thursday, around 4:30pm in the Nimtala area in front of Bandar police station.
Bandar police station sub-inspector Md Masud confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He said a private car suddenly veered off the expressway and fell onto the road below. One person was killed and three others injured. The deceased was a cyclist who was passing beneath the expressway.
Md Masud told Prothom Alo that he was inside the station when they suddenly heard a loud bang. He and other police personnel ran outside and found a vehicle overturned. Two people got out of the vehicle; they had only minor injuries.
Assistant police commissioner (port) Mahmudul Hasan told Prothom Alo that the car fell from a section of the expressway where there is a bend. The fast-moving vehicle went over the railing and fell. Initial suspicion is that the car was speeding recklessly.
This is not the first accident on the expressway. Since its trial opening in August last year, two motorcyclists have died in accidents.
Earlier this November, two private cars overturned on the elevated road. Experts believe the expressway has become hazardous due to “dangerous” bends, drivers ignoring speed limits, and reckless motorcycle driving.
However, the CDA claims these bends are normal and pose no risk; accidents occur because drivers are violating speed limits.
A visit to the site and conversations with drivers revealed that speed limits are not being followed on the Chattogram elevated expressway. Vehicles speed up whenever they find an empty stretch. Motorcycles are using the expressway despite restrictions. Prothom Alo published a report yesterday highlighting this issue.
According to CDA sources, the maximum speed limit on the expressway is set at 60 km/h, while the limit on curved sections is 40 km/h. Stopping vehicles, parking, or getting out of vehicles on the expressway is prohibited.
During the trial period, trucks, buses, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, and motorcycles were temporarily banned. However, motorcycles are currently using the expressway.
A field visit showed that most vehicles on the expressway are CNG-run auto-rickshaws and motorcycles. A large number of cars and microbuses also use it. Most drivers are not following speed limits. There are no devices or cameras to measure speed. Although some speed breakers are installed, drivers still exceed the prescribed speed.
The 15.5-kilometer expressway runs from Lalkhan Bazar to Patenga. There are bends at Dewanhat, Barik Building, Saltgola, EPZ, and Kathgarh areas. Drivers tend not to slow down even at these bends.
In many places, passengers get out of vehicles after stopping on the expressway. People are also seen standing dangerously to take photos. These behaviours frequently lead to minor and major accidents.