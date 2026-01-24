Viral video: Primary students made chanting slogans for 'dhaner shish'

Upazila authorities in Kurigram have ordered an inquiry after a video showing primary school students chanting slogans in support of the ‘dhaner shish’ (paddy sheaf) symbol went viral on social media.

The incident took place at Purbo Dhaldanga Government Primary School in Bhurungamari upazila. The slogans were allegedly chanted by the students on Thursday around 3:30 pm in the school playground.

The video shows Mashrafi Bin Mokaddes, joint convener of the Upazila Chhatra Dal, urging students in the field to chant slogans such as, “If we were grown-ups, we would have voted for Dhaner Shish,” “If we were voters, we would have voted for Dhaner Shish,” and “If we were voters, we would have voted for Rana Bhai.” The 45-second clip quickly circulated on social media.

Locals have accused those involved of a clear violation of the electoral code by involving young students in political campaigning. Despite rules keeping educational institutions free from political activities, these were reportedly ignored in this case.