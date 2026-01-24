Viral video: Primary students made chanting slogans for 'dhaner shish'
Upazila authorities in Kurigram have ordered an inquiry after a video showing primary school students chanting slogans in support of the ‘dhaner shish’ (paddy sheaf) symbol went viral on social media.
The incident took place at Purbo Dhaldanga Government Primary School in Bhurungamari upazila. The slogans were allegedly chanted by the students on Thursday around 3:30 pm in the school playground.
The video shows Mashrafi Bin Mokaddes, joint convener of the Upazila Chhatra Dal, urging students in the field to chant slogans such as, “If we were grown-ups, we would have voted for Dhaner Shish,” “If we were voters, we would have voted for Dhaner Shish,” and “If we were voters, we would have voted for Rana Bhai.” The 45-second clip quickly circulated on social media.
Locals have accused those involved of a clear violation of the electoral code by involving young students in political campaigning. Despite rules keeping educational institutions free from political activities, these were reportedly ignored in this case.
Several parents, speaking on condition of anonymity, said students should not be used for political purposes and demanded a proper investigation with action taken against those responsible.
The school’s headteacher, Santosh Kumar, told Prothom Alo that several individuals led by Mashrafi Bin Mokaddes forcibly gathered the students on Thursday afternoon and made them chant party slogans.
Mashrafi Bin Mokaddes described the incident as unintended and later apologised on social media.
Upazila Chatra Dal convener Mizanur Rahman said that after discussion with the district Chhatra Dal president, the accused leader has been issued a show-cause notice and has already been verbally reprimanded.
Assistant returning officer and upazila nirbahi officer Shahadat Hossain said he had seen the video and confirmed the matter would be sent to the electoral inquiry committee. Necessary action will be taken after verification.