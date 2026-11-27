Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that those involved in the violence in Gopalganj have been identified. He also said that incitement to set fire to places in Bangladesh is being issued regularly through audio and video messages from across the border.

The minister made the remarks while addressing the 53rd annual Waz Mahfil and Islamic congregation at Jamia Islamia Halimia Madhupur Madrasah in Sirajdikhan, Munshiganj, as the chief guest on Friday afternoon.

Salahuddin Ahmed said those who had set fire to police stations, hospitals, houses of members of parliament and shops had been identified.

He alleged that instructions to set fires were being issued regularly through audio and video messages from across the border, with their leaders and activists hiding in Bangladesh being encouraged and instructed to carry out arson attacks.