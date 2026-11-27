Gopalganj
Those who torched police stations, hospitals identified: Home minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that those involved in the violence in Gopalganj have been identified. He also said that incitement to set fire to places in Bangladesh is being issued regularly through audio and video messages from across the border.
The minister made the remarks while addressing the 53rd annual Waz Mahfil and Islamic congregation at Jamia Islamia Halimia Madhupur Madrasah in Sirajdikhan, Munshiganj, as the chief guest on Friday afternoon.
Salahuddin Ahmed said those who had set fire to police stations, hospitals, houses of members of parliament and shops had been identified.
He alleged that instructions to set fires were being issued regularly through audio and video messages from across the border, with their leaders and activists hiding in Bangladesh being encouraged and instructed to carry out arson attacks.
Leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, recently set fire to police stations in Tungipara and Muksudpur in Gopalganj over programmes organised by the party. The houses of two local BNP lawmakers and a hospital owned by a BNP lawmaker were also set on fire.
Referring to recent developments in industrial areas, the home minister said the minimum wage for ready-amde garment workers had been determined through the wage board. However, some miscreants were still trying to create unrest using the workers' names. They had been identified, he said.
Salahuddin Ahmed also said that the ousted autocrat would never be allowed to return to power in Bangladesh. "They are trying to create arson-related terrorism. We know their past record. We will never allow their attempts to unleash arson terrorism in this country to succeed," he said.
Calling for unity to protect democracy and sovereignty, the minister said that although political parties had differences of opinion and engaged in debates, they must once again build the kind of democratic unity they had forged against fascist forces.
Through such unity, he said, the country could establish a truly democratic state and ensure peace, stability and development.
Salahuddin Ahmed said people of different religions, ethnic communities and smaller ethnic groups lived together in Bangladesh without any problems.
All were equal citizens of the country, united by Bangladeshi nationalism, and enjoyed equal civil rights, he added.
Regarding the demands raised at the Khatme Nabuwwat conference, the home minister said the demands previously raised by religious leaders remained unchanged. The government would try to implement them through legal means.
Any demands that could be implemented would be addressed with everyone's participation, he said.
The programme was chaired by Maulana Abdul Hamid Madhupur Pir, founder of the madrasah. Munshiganj-1 lawmaker Sheikh Md Abdullah addressed the gathering as a special guest.
Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Syed Nur Mahal Ashrafi and Superintendent of Police Md Badruddoza were also present, among others.
Many Islamic scholars and clerics attended the three-day event. The gathering drew a large crowd on Friday, the second day of the programme.