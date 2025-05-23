July Okya Chattogram rally
‘Several political parties not letting Prof Yunus work’
Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s chief organiser of Chattogram city Tawsif Imroz said Professor Muhammad Yunus has been brought in as the chief adviser to lead state reform in exchange for the blood of the July martyrs.
“But several political parties are not letting him work properly. I want to say to those who are obsessed with power that you are still serving those who serve Awami League,” he said.
Tawsif Imroz made the remarks at a protest rally organised by the July Okya Chattogram in front of the Chattogram Press Club after Juma prayers on Friday. Before that, leaders and activists of the platform brought out a procession from the port city’s Anderkilla Shahi Jame Mosque after Juma prayer.
July Okya Chattogram chief coordinator Abrar Hasan, National Citizens Party (NCP) central committee member Zubairul Alam, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s Chattogram chapter senior joint convener Ibne Hossain and joint organising secretary Rashedul Alam, among other, spoke at the event.
The procession from Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid began at 2:00 pm and passed through Cheragi Mor before ending at the Press Club intersection, followed by holding a rally.
On 6 May, July Okya, comprising 35 organisations, was launched with a demand to ban the Awami League over the July killings.
Abrar Hasan said, “A quarter from inside and outside the country is conspiring against the nation. Efforts are being made to destabilise the country under Indian planning,. We want to make it clear—if there's an attempt to sabotage July, there will be another July. The July Charter must be published immediately. Those hiding behind the scenes must be exposed. If there's an attempt to bring back the Awami League, there will be another revolution.”
Speakers said only 20 out 30-working day deadline remain and the July Charter must be announced within it. Those who want to make the Awami League as the main opposition in the next elections will not be allowed to succeed. Everyone must remain united on the demand of the trial of Awami League.
United Peoples Bangladesh-UP Bangladesh), Inquilab Mancha, July Revolutionary Alliance, Biplobi Chhatra Parishad, Antifascist Coalition, Private University National Association of Bangladesh (PUNAB), SAD (Students’ Alliance for Democracy), Private University Students of Bangladesh (PUSAB) July Mancha are among the members of July Okya.