‘Several political parties not letting Prof Yunus work’

The procession from Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid began at 2:00 pm and passed through Cheragi Mor before ending at the Press Club intersection, followed by holding a rally.

On 6 May, July Okya, comprising 35 organisations, was launched with a demand to ban the Awami League over the July killings.

Abrar Hasan said, “A quarter from inside and outside the country is conspiring against the nation. Efforts are being made to destabilise the country under Indian planning,. We want to make it clear—if there's an attempt to sabotage July, there will be another July. The July Charter must be published immediately. Those hiding behind the scenes must be exposed. If there's an attempt to bring back the Awami League, there will be another revolution.”