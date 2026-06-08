India’s BSF takes back 10 people from Panchagarh border zero line after 69 hours
India's Border Security Force (BSF) has removed 10 people, including women and children, from the zero line at the Borobari–Prodhanpara border in Panchagarh Sadar upazila after they remained stranded for 69 hours following an alleged push-in attempt.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said that at 2:40 am on Sunday night, the BSF switched off the border security lights and took the 10 people back to their own territory.
Earlier, at dawn on Friday, the BSF attempted to push the 10 people into Bangladesh through the same border.
However, due to strict vigilance by the BGB, they were unable to enter Bangladesh. Since then, they had been staying on a narrow embankment in a crop field at the zero line, enduring both scorching sun and thunderstorms.
From 5:00 am on Friday until 2:40 am on Sunday night, they remained stranded for more than 69 hours as neither country allowed them to enter its territory. As a result, they suffered severe hardship while staying on the narrow embankment surrounded by accumulated rainwater. Among those subjected to the alleged push-in attempt were five men, two women and three children.
In connection with the incident, a flag meeting at the battalion commander level was held at 12:30 pm on Saturday at the Borobari–Prodhanpara border between Bangladesh's Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion and India's 93 BSF Battalion.
Earlier, on Friday, another flag meeting was held at the company commander level between the BGB's Borobari BOP and the BSF's Sakati Camp. However, neither meeting produced any solution.
Hasibul Islam, member of Ward No. 7 of Haribhasha union parishad, told Prothom Alo, “It was raining last night. During that time, the 10 people, including women and children, were at the zero line getting soaked in the rain. Later, after 2:30 am, during light rainfall, BSF members came and took the 10 people to their side (India). It felt very bad to see the suffering of the children and women who had been staying there in the sun and rain for three days. Whenever I sat down to eat at home, the faces of those children came to mind. I could not eat properly. It is good that they have been taken away. The people of the border area also feel relieved.”
On Monday morning, Lieutenant Colonel Md Sirajul Islam, commanding officer of the Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion, told Prothom Alo by phone that at 2:40 am on Monday, the BSF switched off its security lights and took back the 10 people, including women and children, who had been staying at the zero line.
He added that strict BGB surveillance to prevent push-in attempts along the border remains ongoing.