India’s BSF takes back 10 people from Panchagarh border zero line after 69 hours

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has removed 10 people, including women and children, from the zero line at the Borobari–Prodhanpara border in Panchagarh Sadar upazila after they remained stranded for 69 hours following an alleged push-in attempt.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said that at 2:40 am on Sunday night, the BSF switched off the border security lights and took the 10 people back to their own territory.

Earlier, at dawn on Friday, the BSF attempted to push the 10 people into Bangladesh through the same border.

However, due to strict vigilance by the BGB, they were unable to enter Bangladesh. Since then, they had been staying on a narrow embankment in a crop field at the zero line, enduring both scorching sun and thunderstorms.