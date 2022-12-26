Over 100 shops gutted in Gazipur textile market fire

The blaze began around 9:45pm near Chandana intersection of Gazipur City Corporation inside Rahim Wholesale Textile Market, which was engulfed in flames as plumes of thick, black smoke rose.

"On information, six firefighting units of the fire service responded to the blaze. The market was ablaze when the responders arrived. They are yet to tame the flames," Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur fire service, said.

"The fire gutted a huge quantity of clothes, furniture and other goods. However, the reasons for the mishap and the exact extent of damage could not immediately be confirmed," he added.