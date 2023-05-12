Three minors drown in Patuakhali pond

Three minor children have drowned in a pond at Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali, reports UNB.
It was around 12:30 pm on Friday when Ruman, 7; his sister Sharmin, 5; and their cousin Mariam, 8; died in the pond of Zia colony of Tiakhali union, according to the police.
Kalapara police station officer in-charge Md Jashim said the police are looking into the incident.
The three children were playing around the house since morning. At one point, they fell into the pond.
Sometime later, locals spotted the floating body of Shamrin in the pond. The remaining two were also found there.
Physicians on-duty pronounced them dead when they were taken to Kalapara hospital.
The OC said they will take legal action over the incident.