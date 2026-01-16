‘How many more people will be maimed before mine explosions stop?’

Antai told Prothom Alo that his treatment cost about Tk 200,000. Establishing the shop cost around Tk 70,000—all from loans. He received only Tk 20,000 in government assistance, with no further help. He has a wife and a six-year-old child. Now, his days pass only thinking about them.

Before leaving the shop, Antai called from behind. He asked a question, and turning back he said: he wants to ask the government, “How many more people need to become maimed before the mine explosions stop?”

About 1.5 kilometers from Antai’s house in Baishari, this correspondent meet auto-rickshaw driver Piara Tanchangya, who lost his left leg in September 2022 while working in the field. He has now transitioned from farmer to auto-rickshaw driver.

Piara says that after losing his leg, he was forced to drive rickshaws, though he cannot do it every day due to pain. After working hard, he has to spend several days resting. Piara Tanchangya’s wife, Laki Tanchangya, says, “With three children, we are living in great hardship, struggling to run the household.”

According to reports of daily newspapers, in the past five years, 27 people have become disabled due to mine explosions along the Myanmar border. These incidents occurred along 220 kilometers of border in Naikhongchhari, Ukhiya, and Teknaf, according to police sources.

Most incidents took place along the Naikhongchhari border. People lost their legs while working in the fields or sometimes while bringing cows and goats. Those unable to walk normally spend their days in financial hardship.