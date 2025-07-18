575 sued over attacking cops, torching vehicles in Gopalganj
A case has been filed in connection with the attack on police and the vandalism and arson of police vehicles during the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) rally in Gopalganj.
The rally was part of the party’s July March, which was named as “March to Gopalganj” for the district.
The case named 75 individuals, including the district president of banned student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League, Newton Molla, and general secretary Ataur Rahman. An additional 400 to 500 unidentified persons have also been accused.
Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Gopalganj sadar police station, confirmed the development around 3:00 pm on Friday, saying inspector Ahmad Biswas of Gopinathpur police outpost filed the case.
As of Friday morning, the joint force have detained 45 people in connection with the attack and arson. The OC, however, did not confirm how many of them have been shown arrested in the latest case.
OC Sajedur Rahman also said the case was filed over the attack on police and setting fire to police vehicles at Khatiyagor Charpara in Ulpur union of Sadar upazila.
Meanwhile, inspector (investigation) Abdullah Al Mamun said the joint force detained 14 individuals on Wednesday night and handed them over to the police station. They were shown arrested under section-54 and sent to jail by court order.
Inspector of Gopalganj court police, Sirajul Islam, told Prothom Alo that 16 accused were presented before court on Thursday. Of them, 12 were produced under section 54. The court ordered to send them to jail.
So far, five people have died in the violence in Gopalganj. To bring the situation under control, deputy commissioner and district magistrate Muhammad Kamruzzaman initially imposed section 144, followed by a curfew later at night.
Later, the curfew was extended until 6:00 pm on Friday, with a relaxed window from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.