575 sued over attacking cops, torching vehicles in Gopalganj

A case has been filed in connection with the attack on police and the vandalism and arson of police vehicles during the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) rally in Gopalganj.

The rally was part of the party’s July March, which was named as “March to Gopalganj” for the district.

The case named 75 individuals, including the district president of banned student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League, Newton Molla, and general secretary Ataur Rahman. An additional 400 to 500 unidentified persons have also been accused.