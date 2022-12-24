Missing man’s body recovered a day after wife drowned in Padma river

Firefighters today recovered the body of a man, missing from Padma river in Rajshahi — a day after his wife drowned in the river, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Salauddin Quader Rupan, 38, a banker from Srimantapur area under Godagari upazila.

The body was recovered around 11:30am near the spot where his wife Manjuri Tanvir Nishi, 32, drowned on Friday, said Nabir Uddin, station officer of Godagari Fire Service Station.