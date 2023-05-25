One killed after miscreants open fire on motorcade of JCD post-deprived leaders

A former leader of Jatiyatabadi Chattra Dal (JCD) died and another sustained bullet injuries after miscreants opened fired on a motorcade of JCD post-deprived leaders and activists in Narsingdi on Thursday.

The incident took place around 4:30pm on the entry point of the BNP makeshift office in Jailkhana interstation of Narsingdi town.

The deceased is Sadiqur Rahman, 35, from Baduarchar area of Narsingdi Sadar upazila, who was a former joint convenor of the Narsingdi district unit, while the injured is Ashraful Hque, 22, from Satirpara area of the town.