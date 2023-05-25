One killed after miscreants open fire on motorcade of JCD post-deprived leaders

A former leader of Jatiyatabadi Chattra Dal (JCD) died and another sustained bullet injuries after miscreants opened fired on a motorcade of JCD post-deprived leaders and activists in Narsingdi on Thursday.
The incident took place around 4:30pm on the entry point of the BNP makeshift office in Jailkhana interstation of Narsingdi town.
The deceased is Sadiqur Rahman, 35, from Baduarchar area of Narsingdi Sadar upazila, who was a former joint convenor of the Narsingdi district unit, while the injured is Ashraful Hque, 22, from Satirpara area of the town.
Led by Sadiqur Rahman, more than 100 JCD leaders and activists, who are deprived of post, brought out a motorcade of 50 motorcycles in demand of cancelling the district JDC committee.
As the motorcade marched toward the BNP office, a group of miscreants opened fired, leaving two people injured. Miscreants also vandalised two motorcycles and beat at least five people leaving them injured.
Sadiqur Rahman and Ashraful Haque were rushed to the Narsingdi 100 Bed Zilla Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Narsingdi Zilla Hospital supervisor ANM Mizanur Rahman said Sadiqur Rahman sustained bullet injuries in the head and Ashraful Haque on back and they have been transferred to Dhaka.
Quoting physicians, DMCH police outpost in-charge Bacchu Mia said Sadiqur Rahman succumbed to his injuries at 7:25pm while Ashraful Haque was undergoing treatment. The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, he added.
When asked one of the post-deprived leaders, Main Uddin Bhuiyan, who has been removed from the vice president post, alleged, “Today’s attack and firing took place by the order of the BNP joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon and the district JDC unit president Siddiqur Rahman.”
BNP joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon told Prothom Alo over phone that JDC leaders who were deprived of posts have been attacking on them one after another under police shelter since the formation of the new district committee. “Now they are blaming us,” he added.
Prothom Alo could not reach Siddiqur Rahman for comment.
Narsingdi’s superintendent of police Falze E Khoda said they are looking into the matter.