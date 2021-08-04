Leather factory in Narayanganj catches fire

<p>Barely one month after a deadly fire at a factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj that claimed the lives of 52 people, another factory in Narayanganj caught fire on Wednesday, UNB reports.</p><p>Raihanul Islam, station officer (media) at the headquarters of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire broke out at Ruposhi United Leather Factory around 12:14 pm.</p>.<p>On information, 14 firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 2:30 pm.</p><p>However, no casualty was reported till the filing of the report.</p>