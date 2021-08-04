Local News

Leather factory in Narayanganj catches fire

Prothom Alo English Desk
Barely one month after a deadly fire at a factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj that claimed the lives of 52 people, another factory in Narayanganj caught fire on Wednesday, UNB reports.

Raihanul Islam, station officer (media) at the headquarters of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire broke out at Ruposhi United Leather Factory around 12:14 pm.

On information, 14 firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 2:30 pm.

However, no casualty was reported till the filing of the report.

