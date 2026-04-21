Couple found with throats slit in Naogaon, bodies of 2 children found beside
The bodies of a couple and their two children have been recovered from their home in Niamatpur of Naogaon. Police recovered the bodies at around 8:00 am today, Tuesday, from a house in Bahadurpur village of the upazila.
The deceased are Habibur Rahman, 35, of Bahadurpur village, his wife Popy Khatun, 30, their son Parvez Hossain, 10, and daughter Sadia Khatun, 3. Niamatpur police station officer-in-charge of Mahbubur Rahman, confirmed their identities.
Among the victims, Habibur and his wife were killed by having their throats slit. Their children, Parvez and Sadia, were killed by blows to the head. Parvez was a class-V student at Bahadur Government Primary School.
According to police and local sources, Habibur Rahman was a cattle trader by profession. He returned home at around 8:00 pm on Monday after selling cattle at the Chaubaria market in Manda. He had Tk 280,000 from the sale. It is suspected that miscreants killed him and his family members to rob the money. Gold ornaments kept in the house have also been looted.
OC Mahbubur Rahman said that the head of the household, Habibur, and his wife were killed by having their throats slit, while their children were killed by blows to the head. It is primarily suspected that the assailants entered the house with the intention of committing robbery. Fearing that their identities would be exposed, they killed the family.