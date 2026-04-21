Couple found with throats slit in Naogaon, bodies of 2 children found beside

The bodies of a couple and their two children have been recovered from their home in Niamatpur of Naogaon. Police recovered the bodies at around 8:00 am today, Tuesday, from a house in Bahadurpur village of the upazila.

The deceased are Habibur Rahman, 35, of Bahadurpur village, his wife Popy Khatun, 30, their son Parvez Hossain, 10, and daughter Sadia Khatun, 3. Niamatpur police station officer-in-charge of Mahbubur Rahman, confirmed their identities.

Among the victims, Habibur and his wife were killed by having their throats slit. Their children, Parvez and Sadia, were killed by blows to the head. Parvez was a class-V student at Bahadur Government Primary School.