Lighting strike kills two in Thakurgaon

Two people were killed in a lighting strike and another was injured in Durlavpur village of Ranisankail upazila IN Thakurgaon on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Alim, 20, son of Abdul Kalam and Roni, 10, son of Nasirul Islam of Durlavpur village.



Officer-in-charge of Ranisankail police station SM Jahid Iqbal said a thunderbolt struck them while they were fishing in a water enclosure in the afternoon.

The injured Abdur Raouf was admitted to the Rangpur Medical College and Hospital (RMCH), he said.

