Landmine explosion kills youth in Bandarban, locals advised to follow caution
A young Rohingya man, identified as Abdul Khalek, 30, was killed in a landmine explosion in the Ghumdhum border area of Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban. The incident occurred around 9:00 am today, Tuesday.
According to police and local residents, Abdul Khalek was working as a laborer in a tree plantation west of Border Pillar 40 in the Reju Amtali area of Ghumdhum when the explosion occurred.
Other workers rushed to the scene and found him lying in a pool of blood. Both of his legs had been severely mutilated, and his left foot had been blown off. He was taken to a hospital in a Rohingya refugee camp, where physicians declared him dead.
Police said Abdul Khalek was a resident of Block C of the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya. His father’s name is Mohammad Anu Mia.
He had gone to work in a plantation owned by Shah Alam, a resident of Fatrajhiripara in Ward No. 8 of Ghumdhum Union. The explosion occurred approximately 700 yards inside Bangladeshi territory from the zero line of the border.
Earlier, on 24 May, three people were killed in a landmine explosion while working in a plantation in the neighboring Bhalukiapara area.
On 2 June, a teenager was killed when an abandoned mortar shell exploded in the Baishpharipara area. Both incidents also occurred inside Bangladeshi territory.
The officer-in-charge (OC) of Naikhongchhari Police Station, Md Mozammel Haque, confirmed Abdul Khalek’s death in the landmine explosion. He said local residents have been advised to move around the area with caution.