Landmine explosion kills youth in Bandarban, locals advised to follow caution

A young Rohingya man, identified as Abdul Khalek, 30, was killed in a landmine explosion in the Ghumdhum border area of Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban. The incident occurred around 9:00 am today, Tuesday.

According to police and local residents, Abdul Khalek was working as a laborer in a tree plantation west of Border Pillar 40 in the Reju Amtali area of Ghumdhum when the explosion occurred.

Other workers rushed to the scene and found him lying in a pool of blood. Both of his legs had been severely mutilated, and his left foot had been blown off. He was taken to a hospital in a Rohingya refugee camp, where physicians declared him dead.