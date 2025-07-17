2 platoons of BGB deployed in Faridpur ahead of NCP rally
Two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Faridpur marking the rally of National Citizen Party (NCP) to ensure security.
BGB members have been deployed in Faridpur to avoid any untoward incident, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters.
The decision came a day after an attack on a rally of the party in Gopalganj that left four people dead.
The government imposed a curfew in Gopalganj district amid heightened tensions over clashes between police and Awami League activists over the rally.
Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) left Khulna on Thursday morning to join a road march and rally in Faridpur.
After spending the night in Khulna city following the attack by the Awami League and banned Chhatra League activists in Gopalganj the central NCP leaders departed for Faridpur around 9:30am.
They are scheduled to travel via Jessore, where NCP leaders will address a rally.