Over the past 11 years, a total of 123 elephants have died in Bangladesh, most of them from electrocution. The shrinking of elephant habitats and human-wildlife conflict are threatening the very survival of these animals. Everyone must therefore take a more humane approach toward elephant conservation.

Forest officials made the remarks at the closing ceremony of a three-day seminar on raising public awareness about elephant conservation in Juri, Moulvibazar. The seminar was organised by the Juri Range of the Sylhet Forest Division under the Elephant Conservation Project.

The closing ceremony began on Friday at a community centre in the Nayabazar area of Juri upazila. It was chaired by Sylhet Divisional Forest Officer Md Abdur Rahman. Among those who spoke were forest conservator for the central region ASM Zahir Uddin and Md Abul Kalam, divisional forest officer at the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division in Moulvibazar.