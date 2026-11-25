123 elephants die across country in 11 years, most killed by electrocution
Over the past 11 years, a total of 123 elephants have died in Bangladesh, most of them from electrocution. The shrinking of elephant habitats and human-wildlife conflict are threatening the very survival of these animals. Everyone must therefore take a more humane approach toward elephant conservation.
Forest officials made the remarks at the closing ceremony of a three-day seminar on raising public awareness about elephant conservation in Juri, Moulvibazar. The seminar was organised by the Juri Range of the Sylhet Forest Division under the Elephant Conservation Project.
The closing ceremony began on Friday at a community centre in the Nayabazar area of Juri upazila. It was chaired by Sylhet Divisional Forest Officer Md Abdur Rahman. Among those who spoke were forest conservator for the central region ASM Zahir Uddin and Md Abul Kalam, divisional forest officer at the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division in Moulvibazar.
At the seminar, Forest Conservator Zahir Uddin said 123 elephants died in Bangladesh between the 2015-16 and 2025-26 fiscal years. The highest number of deaths–21 elephants–was recorded in 2019-20.
Many people install electric fences around their fields to protect crops. Most of the elephants died after being electrocuted by these fences.
The forest official said the government has undertaken a three-year project, running from 2025-2028 to conserve elephants. The project includes measures to protect elephants' natural habitats, ensure safe breeding and food security, identify the causes of human-elephant conflict, stabilise elephant populations and reduce mortality.
Zahir Uddin said there are currently 450 elephants in the Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet regions. Everyone must adopt a humane approach to elephant conservation. Otherwise, protecting these animals will become difficult.
Divisional Forest Officer Abul Kalam of the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division said there were 29 domesticated elephants and three wild elephants in the Moulvibazar region.
The wild elephants roam the Patharia Hill Reserve Forest in Juri and Barlekha and forest areas in India's Assam state. All three are female and one has been ill for some time, he said.
At the seminar, local residents called for an elephant sanctuary to be established in Harargaj Reserve Forest. In response, forest officials said a plan has been drawn up under the Elephant Conservation Project to release a male elephant into Latitila Reserve Forest in Juri to increase breeding. A committee has also been formed for the purpose but it did not approve the plan.
For now, the forest department plans to establish an elephant sanctuary in Cox's Bazar. It will later take necessary steps to establish one in Harargaj Forest, depending on its suitability, officials said.
Representatives of local government, police, fire service, agriculture and forest departments, forest villagers, timber traders, environmental activists and journalists attended the seminar. Certificates were distributed among participants at the end.