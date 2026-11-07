Jamalpur
Eight-month-old girl killed alongside parents in truck crash
Four people, including three members of the same family, were killed after being run over by a truck in Melandaha upazila of Jamalpur. Two others were injured in the incident.
The accident occurred around 11:00am today, Saturday, on the Jamalpur-Dewanganj highway in the Burunga area of Melandaha upazila.
The deceased were identified as Morshed Alam, 25, of Indullamari area in Islampur upazila, his wife Ikrama, 23, and their eight-month-old daughter, Rifa. The deceased motorcyclist was identified as Likhon Akand, 32. His address could not be immediately confirmed.
According to police and local sources, the three family members were travelling to Jamalpur town from the Shimultali area of Melandaha in a battery-powered auto-rickshaw this morning. On the way, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction first ran over a motorcycle. It then hit the auto-rickshaw, crushing it. The three members of the same family travelling in the auto-rickshaw died on the spot.
Two people riding the motorcycle and the auto-rickshaw driver were injured. Local residents rescued them and took them to the upazila health complex. They were later referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for better treatment. Likhon Akand died on the way to the hospital. On receiving the news, police recovered the bodies of the deceased and took them to the police station.
After the accident, the truck driver tried to flee with the vehicle. Locals later intercepted the truck in the Malancha area of Melandaha, but the driver managed to escape.
Confirming the incident, Melandaha police station officer-in-charge (OC) ATM Mahmudul Haque said legal action would be taken if the families of the deceased filed complaints. He added that the truck had been seized and efforts were underway to locate the driver.