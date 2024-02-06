RSO member kidnapped, shot dead in Ukhia
A member of the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) was shot to death after being kidnapped from a Rohingya camp in Kutupalong in Ukhia upazila of Cox’s Bazar.
The Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA) terrorists killed the RSO member early Tuesday, said the law enforcement.
Deceased Mohammad Jalil, 35, is from block A of camp no. 4 in Kutupalong.
14-Armed Police Battalion (APBn), the force in charge of ensuring security at the camps, deputy commander and superintendent of police Md Arefin Jewel confirmed the death of Mohammad Jalil.
He told Prothom Alo a gang of 15-20 armed ARSA members kidnapped three Rohingyas from block F of Kutupalong-4 camp at around 4:30 pm Monday and took them to the hills. They killed Jalil by shooting at his head and left the body at a football ground early Tuesday.
Arefin Jewel also said the APBn members took him to Ukhia specialised hospital where physicians declared him dead on arrival.
The 14-APBn deputy commander further informed Prothom Alo that the police members from Ukhia police station prepared an inquest report and sent the body to Cox’s BAzar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy report.
Police have been raiding at the camp to detain the terrorists, he added.