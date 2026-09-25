Rods replaced by bamboo in bridge construction: 3 LGED employees suspended

Three officials and employees of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) have been suspended over irregularities in the construction of bridges in Noakhali and Tangail. Of the three, two are from Begumganj in Noakhali. One is a sub-assistant engineer and the other a work assistant. The third is a work assistant from Basail in Tangail.

At the same time, the executive engineer and upazila engineer in Noakhali have been asked to give explanation the irregularities. An official has been assigned to investigate the incidents. The measures were announced in separate orders signed by LGED Chief Engineer Md Belal Hossain on Wednesday.