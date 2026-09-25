Rods replaced by bamboo in bridge construction: 3 LGED employees suspended
Three officials and employees of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) have been suspended over irregularities in the construction of bridges in Noakhali and Tangail. Of the three, two are from Begumganj in Noakhali. One is a sub-assistant engineer and the other a work assistant. The third is a work assistant from Basail in Tangail.
At the same time, the executive engineer and upazila engineer in Noakhali have been asked to give explanation the irregularities. An official has been assigned to investigate the incidents. The measures were announced in separate orders signed by LGED Chief Engineer Md Belal Hossain on Wednesday.
Allegations of irregularities have emerged in the use of reinforcement bars in the footpath slabs and railings of an under-construction bridge in Begumganj, Noakhali. Prothom Alo published a report on this on 23 September.
Following the report, LGED Begumganj upazila Engineer’s Office sub-assistant engineer Md Nazmul Islam and work assistant Md Mohin Uddin have been temporarily suspended. The order states that departmental action will be taken against them under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.
In the same case, Noakhali Executive Engineer Jugol Krishna Mondal and Begumganj Upazila Engineer Abul Mansur Ahmed have been served show-cause notices. They have been asked to respond within seven working days. The supervising engineer of LGED’s Noakhali region has been assigned to investigate the allegations and submit a report within seven working days.
Meanwhile, allegations have emerged that bamboo poles was used instead of reinforcement bars in casting the footpath slabs of an under-construction bridge in Basail, Tangail. Prothom Alo published a report on this on 22 September. In connection with the incident, Md Hasmat Ali, a work assistant at the upazila engineer’s office, has been temporarily suspended.
The LGED order said reports about the use of bamboo poles instead of the specified construction materials had been published in various media outlets. The issue had drawn attention on social media as well. Departmental action will be taken against the concerning work assistant for alleged negligence of duty.
Earlier, after the incident in Basail, Tangail, came to light, sub-assistant engineer Md Moniruzzaman was temporarily suspended. The district executive engineer and the concerned upazila engineer were asked to give explanation. LGED also ordered action against the contractor.
Following the same incident, the latest LGED order has also temporarily suspended the work assistant. In the Noakhali case, meanwhile, two officials have been suspended, while senior engineers have been asked to give explanation and an investigation has been initiated.
When asked about the matter, State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam told Prothom Alo, “No one will be allowed to get away with irregularities or corruption in development projects. Whoever is involved in looting public money or putting people’s lives at risk must be held accountable.”
“No one will be given an opportunity to escape accountability by using their position, rank or influence. Measures such as show-cause notices, temporary suspension and transfers have been taken. If the allegations are proven, they will be dismissed from service,” he added.