Madrasa teacher arrested for ‘raping 6 students’

A madrasa teacher was arrested on Tuesday on allegation of raping at least six students of the institute in Lakshmipur, reports news agency UNB.

Locals had kept Mobarak Hossain, 28, confined at the Muslimabad Ta’limul Quran Islami Academy in sadar upazila’s Hajirpara union before Chandraganj police station in-charge Jsahim Uddin came and detained him and rescued the six victims.

The mother of one of the victims has filed a case with the police station. Mobarak from of Raipur upazila is also the director of the madrasa.