Madrasa teacher arrested for ‘raping 6 students’

A madrasa teacher was arrested on Tuesday on allegation of raping at least six students of the institute in Lakshmipur, reports news agency UNB.
Locals had kept Mobarak Hossain, 28, confined at the Muslimabad Ta’limul Quran Islami Academy in sadar upazila’s Hajirpara union before Chandraganj police station in-charge Jsahim Uddin came and detained him and rescued the six victims.
The mother of one of the victims has filed a case with the police station. Mobarak from of Raipur upazila is also the director of the madrasa.
According to the case statement, Mobarak had raped at least six students several times and recorded the rape incidents on his phone. He threatened the victims to keep silent.
Locals assumed the situation when one of the victims kept bleeding.
Mobarak, an Imam at a local mosque, established the madrasa at West Kalidasbag in 2018. The madrasa had 30 residential students.
The local administration shut down the madrasa after the rape incidents came to light.
Additional superintendent of police Md Mimtanur Rahman said they were taking legal actions against the madrasa teacher.
The government has recently incorporated death penalty in the law as the highest punishment for rape.