Madrasah super held in Kushtia for ‘raping female student’

Police on Monday night arrested a superintendent of a local madrasah from Mirpur upazila in Kushtia district for allegedly raping a female student, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Maulana Abdul Quader, the superintendent of Sirajul Ulum Mariamun Nesa Madrasah in Swarupdah Chakpara area.

Quoting the victim’s family members, Abdul Kalam, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station, said the victim was a resident student of the madrasah. Quader called the girl to his room early Sunday after Fazar prayers and raped her.

The accused madrasah super was learned to have threatened the girl not to disclose the incident.