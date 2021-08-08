Malaria spreads around CHT amid Covid pandemic

The vector-borne malaria disease has become a serious health concern around the three districts–Rangamati, Bandarban, and Khagrachhari–under Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The number of malaria patients in CHT during the first half of this year surpluses the previous year’s record of the corresponding months, officials said.

They added that poor communications, absence of intensive care units (ICU) at local hospitals, shortage of health staff, and lack of public awareness are making CHT a hotspot of malaria.

Malaria is an endemic in 13 districts: Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachhari, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Habigang, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur and Kurigram.

More than 90 per cent of malaria transmission and deaths has been recorded in the CHT.