Man accused of killing elephant dies in elephant attack

Chattogram South Forest Department’s regional forest officer Md Shafiqul Islam said Jane Alam was one of the five accused in the case for killing a 15 years old elephant just two weeks ago.
On Saturday evening Jane Alam was attacked by a herd of elephants when he went to the forest area of Harbang and died on the spot, said the forest officer.
In the month of November, at least seven elephants were reportedly killed by electrocution and shooting in Sherpur, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, according to Forest Department.
Of the three killed in Cox’s Bazar, one was shot dead while two others were electrocuted.
Cox’s Bazar Forest and Environment Conservation Council president Deepak Sharma Dipu suspected losing three of their mates in the region within such a short period might have affected the other elephants and they killed Jane Alam while roaming anxiously.