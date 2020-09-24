Man sentenced to death for killing wife in Barishal

Prothom Alo English Desk
Advertisement
default-image

A Barishal court on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in the district's Hijla upazila in 2013 over dowry, reports UNB.

The condemned convict is Monir Hossain, son of Sofi Rari of Baushia village.



Advertisement
Advertisement

According to prosecution, Monir tortured his wife Maksuda Begum to death on 6 January, 2013 over Tk 50,000 dowry money.

Later, Maksuda's brother Oli Uddin filed the case with Hijla police station accusing Monir, his parents and his brother.

Later, his mother's name was dropped from the list following her death.



Advertisement
Advertisement

Police submitted chargesheet in the case on 19 May, 2013.

Abu Shamim Azad, judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, handed down the verdict acquitting Monir's father and brother.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Upstream water, rain trigger floods in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram

Flood situation worsens in Kurigram as Dharla river overflowing

Missing man found dead in Noboganga River

Missing man found dead in Noboganga River

10,454 COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

Map of Rangpur

Eight suspended Titas officials granted bail

Eight suspended Titas officials granted bail