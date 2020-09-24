Man sentenced to death for killing wife in Barishal

Advertisement
A Barishal court on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in the district's Hijla upazila in 2013 over dowry, reports UNB.
The condemned convict is Monir Hossain, son of Sofi Rari of Baushia village.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to prosecution, Monir tortured his wife Maksuda Begum to death on 6 January, 2013 over Tk 50,000 dowry money.
Later, Maksuda's brother Oli Uddin filed the case with Hijla police station accusing Monir, his parents and his brother.
Later, his mother's name was dropped from the list following her death.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police submitted chargesheet in the case on 19 May, 2013.
Abu Shamim Azad, judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, handed down the verdict acquitting Monir's father and brother.
Advertisement
Advertisement