Sirajganj medical college
Teacher Raihan suspended over shooting at student
The health services division of the health ministry has suspended Raihan Sharif, a teacher of the community medicine department at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College, in connection with shooting at a student of the college.
An office order signed by the ministry’s admin wing deputy secretary Dur-Re-Shahwas said this on Wednesday.
It further said Raihan Sharif has been suspended as he has been arrested by the law enforcement on charges of a criminal offence.
Earlier on Monday, a committee, headed by the medical education wing additional director general (admin) professor Bayezid Khurshid, was formed to investigate the incident.
Earlier, Raihan Sharif, a teacher at the Community Medicine Department at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College, Sirajganj, came into focus after shooting at an 8th batch MBBS student Arafat Amin on Monday.
Arafat Amin’s father filed a case in connection with the incident. Another case was filed by Sirajganj DB police sub-inspector Abdul Wadud against the teacher under the arms control act.