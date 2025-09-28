Blockade in Khagrachhari underway, market set on fire in Guimara

A market in Guimara upazila was set on fire on Sunday, leaving several shops and adjoining houses damaged amid a road blockade in Khagrachhari protesting the gang-rape of a teenage girl of an ethnic minority community.

The incident occurred at Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila, roughly 100 yards from the Chattogram–Khagrachhari highway, around 1:00 pm today.

Videos and photographs circulating on Facebook showed shops engulfed in flames. Most of the market’s shop owners are reported to be from the ethnic minority community.

Following the arson attack, the atmosphere in Guimara has remained tense. Although blockade supporters are no longer physically blocking the roads, many remain present in the area.