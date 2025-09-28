Blockade in Khagrachhari underway, market set on fire in Guimara
A market in Guimara upazila was set on fire on Sunday, leaving several shops and adjoining houses damaged amid a road blockade in Khagrachhari protesting the gang-rape of a teenage girl of an ethnic minority community.
The incident occurred at Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila, roughly 100 yards from the Chattogram–Khagrachhari highway, around 1:00 pm today.
Videos and photographs circulating on Facebook showed shops engulfed in flames. Most of the market’s shop owners are reported to be from the ethnic minority community.
Following the arson attack, the atmosphere in Guimara has remained tense. Although blockade supporters are no longer physically blocking the roads, many remain present in the area.
Law enforcement agencies have been patrolling the area extensively. Earlier in the day, blockade supporters and security personnel engaged in back-to-back chases, with the sound of gunfire heard. At least six people were injured, according to local sources.
Witnesses Mongsazai Marma and Kongjri Marma said they were peacefully demonstrating on the road in front of a food warehouse when security personnel arrived, sparking an argument.
They alleged that security forces then opened fire, prompting protesters to disperse. Soon afterwards, 20–25 individuals, some masked, reportedly looted Ramesu Bazar and nearby homes before setting those on fire. Several motorcycles were also torched.
Contacted by phone, Khagrachhari Superintendent of Police Md Arefin Jewel said he was busy and advised calling later.
Guimara police station officer-in-charge, Md Enamul Haque Chowdhury, acknowledged ongoing clashes between hill people and Bengalis, as well as with security forces, adding that the situation remained volatile.
The blockade, organised under the banner of Jumma Chhatra Janata, began at 5:00 am on Saturday in protest at the gang-rape. As a result, traffic has been halted on the Chattogram–Khagrachhari, Khagrachhari–Rangamati and Khagrachhari–Sajek highways.
Protesters burned tyres and felled tree trunks to block roads in different parts of the district on Sunday morning.
In Khagrachhari town, the atmosphere has been tense since morning, with security personnel deployed at major intersections. Shops remained shuttered, and security forces were seen questioning anyone venturing out for essential tasks.
Against this backdrop, the district administration convened a meeting to exchange views at the conference room on Sunday afternoon.
Presiding over the meeting, Deputy Commissioner ABM Iftekharuddin Khandaker was joined by Supradip Chakma, the Adviser on Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs, as the chief guest.
Supradip Chakma alleged that certain quarters were seeking to exploit unrest in the Hill Tracts and urged all communities to live in harmony.
The protest stems from the alleged gang-rape of a schoolgirl in Khagrachhari on Tuesday night.
The victim was reportedly abducted while returning from private tuition around 9:00 pm and found unconscious in a field two hours later by relatives.
Police have since arrested one suspect, who has been placed on a six-day remand by court order.