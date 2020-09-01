Minor girl killed in Barishal speedboats collision

A minor girl was killed and three other people were injured following a collision between two speedboats in the Meghna river of Hijla upazila in Barishal on Monday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Rajia,11, daughter of Bellal Rari of Bhareya village of Memania union of the upazila.

Aswim Kumar Sikder, officer-in-charge of Hijla Police Station, said that the accident took place around 8:15pm as a speedboat hit another on Gourobodi route, leaving Rajia dead on the spot and three others including two boatmen injured.

The injured were admitted to Hijla Health Complex.