2 service bridges of Dhaka-Ashulia Expressway opened, who will benefit

Two separate service bridges, spanning 3.71 kilometers from the Dhaur intersection to Ashulia under the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway project, have been opened for traffic.

Around 11:00 AM on Wednesday, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam inaugurated them by cutting a ribbon.

The two-lane bridges will not require any toll, and all types of vehicles will be allowed to use them.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Shaikh Rabiul Alam said that at one point, work on the project had come to a standstill.

After taking responsibility, considering the importance of the project, the government allocated necessary funds and took initiatives to accelerate the work.