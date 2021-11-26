Local News

Miscreants shoot at UP chairman-members, Jubo League leader dead

Correspondent
Bhola
People rescue Jubo League leader Khorshed Alam Titu after he sustained bullet wounds in Doulatkhan upazila of Bhola on 26 November
A Jubo League leader named Khorshed Alam Titu, 32, has been shot dead as miscreants opened fire on Madanpur union parishad chairman and members in Bhola’s Doulatkhan upazila.

The attack took place at around 4:45pm in Hetnar Haat area on Meghna river.

Khorshed Alam, an organising secretary of Dhania union Jubo League in Bhola Sadar upazila and son of freedom fighter Tasir Ahmed of Pashchim Kanainagar village, succumbed to his injuries at Bhola sadar hospital at around 6:00pm.

Hospital’s residential medical officer Nirupam Sarkar said, Khorshed sustained bullet injuries on his head and he had died before being brought to the hospital.

The attack was carried out while union parishad chairman AKM Nasir Uddin and eight members of the union were heading towards Bhola sadar from Madanpur on a trawler.

Nasir Uddin said he went to Madanpur this afternoon to meet the voters. They were returning to Bhola sadar by a passenger trawler after saying their Asr prayers at Madanpur. A group of miscreants boarding a speedboat started shooting indiscriminately when the trawler reached the Hetnar Hat area.

The UP member said a passenger of the trawler sustained bullet injuries during the attack and later died at the hospital.

Nasir Uddin was elected UP chairman for the third time in the polls on 11 November 2021.

