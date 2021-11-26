Miscreants shoot at UP chairman-members, Jubo League leader dead

A Jubo League leader named Khorshed Alam Titu, 32, has been shot dead as miscreants opened fire on Madanpur union parishad chairman and members in Bhola’s Doulatkhan upazila.

The attack took place at around 4:45pm in Hetnar Haat area on Meghna river.

Khorshed Alam, an organising secretary of Dhania union Jubo League in Bhola Sadar upazila and son of freedom fighter Tasir Ahmed of Pashchim Kanainagar village, succumbed to his injuries at Bhola sadar hospital at around 6:00pm.