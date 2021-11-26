Miscreants shoot at UP chairman-members, Jubo League leader dead

Hospital’s residential medical officer Nirupam Sarkar said, Khorshed sustained bullet injuries on his head and he had died before being brought to the hospital.
The attack was carried out while union parishad chairman AKM Nasir Uddin and eight members of the union were heading towards Bhola sadar from Madanpur on a trawler.
Nasir Uddin said he went to Madanpur this afternoon to meet the voters. They were returning to Bhola sadar by a passenger trawler after saying their Asr prayers at Madanpur. A group of miscreants boarding a speedboat started shooting indiscriminately when the trawler reached the Hetnar Hat area.
The UP member said a passenger of the trawler sustained bullet injuries during the attack and later died at the hospital.
Nasir Uddin was elected UP chairman for the third time in the polls on 11 November 2021.