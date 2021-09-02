Missing youth’s body recovered from septic tank in Khulna

They also added that he got married just 17 days before disappearing.
After being contacted, officer-in-charge of Batiaghata Police Station Shah Jalal confirmed the information to UNB.
“Acting on a tip off, we recovered his body packed in a bag from the septic tank of the toilet adjacent to a local temple at 2.15 pm on Wednesday,” he said.
He also added that two people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident, but said their names were being kept secret for the sake of investigation.
“The body has been sent to the morgue of Khulna Medical College and Hospital for autopsy,” the OC added, saying that a case will be filed over the matter.