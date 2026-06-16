DC and SP’s vehicles vandalised as mob tries to snatch 2 detainees

The body of a missing child has been recovered in Aditmari, Lalmonirhat. Acting on information from local residents at around 8:00 am today, Tuesday, police recovered the body at about 10:00 am after finding it buried inside a sack in a maize field in a village of the upazila.

When two people from the same village were detained as suspects, local residents formed a mob and attempted to take them into their own custody.

The incident led to repeated attacks on law enforcement and administrative officials, six government vehicles were vandalised, and the detainees’ house was set on fire. Between 30 and 35 people, including the NDC and police personnel, were injured.

The deceased child was seven years old and the daughter of a farmer from the village. She had been missing since around 3:00 pm on Monday. Her family and local residents suspect that she was raped and then murdered, and that efforts were made to conceal the body.

The two suspects detained are 20-year-old Sri Bidhan Chandra Barman and his father, Ranjit Chandra Barman, both from the same village. The mob violence took place between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.