Heavy rain, upstream runoff flood low-lying areas along Teesta

Continuous heavy rainfall and upstream runoff have caused the Teesta River to swell, flowing 10 centimetres above the danger level, flooding low-lying areas in Lalmonirhat’s Hatibandha and Patgram upazilas. Floodwaters have already entered six unions of Hatibandha and Dahagram Union in Patgram.

The Water Development Board (WDB) has issued a red alert, urging residents along the Teesta to move to safer places through loudspeaker announcements.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday may push water levels in the Teesta, Dharla, and Dudhkumar rivers above danger levels, posing flood risks in riverine areas of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, and Rangpur.