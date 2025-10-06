Heavy rain, upstream runoff flood low-lying areas along Teesta
Continuous heavy rainfall and upstream runoff have caused the Teesta River to swell, flowing 10 centimetres above the danger level, flooding low-lying areas in Lalmonirhat’s Hatibandha and Patgram upazilas. Floodwaters have already entered six unions of Hatibandha and Dahagram Union in Patgram.
The Water Development Board (WDB) has issued a red alert, urging residents along the Teesta to move to safer places through loudspeaker announcements.
According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday may push water levels in the Teesta, Dharla, and Dudhkumar rivers above danger levels, posing flood risks in riverine areas of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, and Rangpur.
Already, about 2,500 families in Hatibandha and Patgram have become stranded, while ponds, aman paddy fields, and early winter vegetable plots have been submerged.
WDB data shows that at 6:00 pm on Sunday, the water flow at the Teesta Barrage (Dalia point) was recorded at 52.25 meters, 10 centimetres above the danger level of 52.15 meters. At noon, it was 9 centimetres below danger level, rising to just 1 centimetre below by 3:00 pm.
Rising water has flooded at least 10 chars and low-lying areas in six unions of Hatibandha. In Dahagram Union of Patgram, over 500 families in Munshipara, Clinicpara, Kaderer Char, Mohimpur, Charpara, Katipara, and Sayedpara have become stranded. Around 6:45 pm, WDB workers began public announcements advising residents to evacuate.
Enamul Haque of Charsindurna village in Sindurna Union, Hatibandha, said the rising Teesta water had entered their homes, forcing families into hardship.
Amir Hossain of Katipara village, Dahagram Union, said floodwater had inundated his house, making cooking difficult and causing anxiety among his family. Roads were underwater, and one bridge had been damaged.
Hatibandha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Shamim Mia told Prothom Alo, “The river water is continuously rising. The upazila administration is fully prepared. Floodwater has entered several unions, leaving around two thousand families stranded. Both district and upazila administrations are working to minimise damage.”
Sunil Kumar, executive engineer of the Lalmonirhat WDB office, said heavy rainfall and upstream runoff have raised the Teesta’s water level, which is now flowing 10 centimetres above the danger mark.