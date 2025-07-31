Maj Sadique in custody for alleged training of AL activists: Army
Bangladesh Army has taken Major Sadique into custody following a claim that surfaced recently on social media and various news platforms that he was involved in providing training to Awami League activists.
Brigadier General Md Nazim-Ud-Daula, Director of Military Operations at Army Headquarters, disclosed this at a press briefing held on Thursday at Officers’ Mess ‘A’ in Dhaka Cantonment.
“The issue involving Major Sadique has come to our attention. While the matter is still under investigation, I can confirm that he is currently in Army’s custody,” said Brig Gen Nazim replying to a question.
“If the investigation proves his involvement, action will be taken against him in accordance with the existing regulations of the army. Since the investigation is going on, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this moment,” he added.
About the situation in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, he said various groups, including the UPDF and JSS are often engaged in clashes over territorial dominance and extortion.
“This is nothing new. These groups regularly attempt to expand their influence, which leads to frequent conflicts. The army is working with utmost effort to keep the situation under control,” Brig Gen Nazim said.
He said the army alone is not the only stakeholder in the region. “Civil administration, police and others are all part of it. If we can all work together, I believe the situation can be brought under further control, and that is essential.”
When asked about the KNF (Kuki-Chin National Front), which is reportedly sourcing weapons from the Arakan Army, and attempting to expand influence, Brig Gen Nazim said, “It is not surprising that there is a connection between KNF and Arakan Army, given their ethnic and ideological similarities.”
He said KNF has failed to establish any dominance despite some logistical changes. Their influence has diminished considerably.
“Earlier, clashes with KNF resulted in the deaths of eight army personnel and many injuries. But in recent months, such incidents have notably decreased,” he said, adding that many KNF members were killed or injured in recent operations and several of their bases were destroyed.
“KNF is now in a vulnerable state. We strongly believe that with collective efforts, it is possible – and necessary – to uproot the KNF completely. In a sovereign country, the dominance of any armed group is unacceptable,” he said.