Maj Sadique in custody for alleged training of AL activists: Army

Bangladesh Army has taken Major Sadique into custody following a claim that surfaced recently on social media and various news platforms that he was involved in providing training to Awami League activists.

Brigadier General Md Nazim-Ud-Daula, Director of Military Operations at Army Headquarters, disclosed this at a press briefing held on Thursday at Officers’ Mess ‘A’ in Dhaka Cantonment.

“The issue involving Major Sadique has come to our attention. While the matter is still under investigation, I can confirm that he is currently in Army’s custody,” said Brig Gen Nazim replying to a question.