Teesta swells above danger mark again, all sluice gates kept open

As of 6:00 am Wednesday, water at the Dalia Teesta Barrage was recorded at 52.22 centimeters, surpassing the danger level of 52.15 centimeters by 7 centimeters, said Nurul Islam, water level gauge reader at the Dalia Water Development Board.

This marks the second time this month the river has crossed danger levels.

Earlier on 3 August, Teesta had risen 5 centimeters above the danger mark at the same point.