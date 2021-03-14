Local News

MP Nizam Hazari, 2 family members test positive for Covid-19

Prothom Alo English Desk
This handout illustration image obtained 27 February 2020 courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19.AFP

Feni-2 constituency MP Nizam Uddin Hazari, his wife and daughter have been tested positive for coronavirus infection, reports news agency UNB.

All of them are now undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital, said Shahid Khandaker, office secretary of Feni district unit Awami League.

MP Nizam, his wife Nurjahan Begum Nasrin and daughter Snigdha Hazari are doing well, he said.

The lawmaker also sought prayers from the country’s people for their quick recovery.

For the last four days, Bangladesh's daily count of Covid-19 cases passing 1,000-mark with the country reporting 1,014 new cases in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

