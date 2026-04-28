Nuclear power plant
Rooppur: From a quiet village to a bustling town
During the British era, the Rooppur area was covered with jungle and sparsely populated—people were rarely seen even during daylight, and jackals howled at night. To improve communication, the British government began constructing the Hardinge Bridge over the Padma River in 1910.
Around the same time, the country’s first railway junction station, along with railway offices, quarters, and other structures, was built in Ishwardi of Pabna. In 1915, these projects were launched simultaneously, bringing the first touch of development to the then-remote village of Rooppur in Ishwardi.
The second phase of transformation in Rooppur began in 2013 with the start of construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project with Russian assistance.
Russian nationals began arriving for the construction work, and the landscape of Rooppur started to change. Large buildings were constructed to accommodate the Russians. At the same time, shopping complexes, hotels, restaurants, resorts, hospitals, and entertainment centres were established. The once-quiet villages of Diyar Sahapur and Rooppur have turned into a brightly lit small town.
Over time, strong bonds have developed between the local villagers and the Russians. Now, it is difficult to distinguish that they are citizens of two different countries speaking two different languages. Despite language differences, buying and selling takes place without problems. Bangladeshi traders have learned enough Russian to manage transactions, while Russian nationals have picked up Bangla.
Preparations are underway to begin electricity generation from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP). On 16 April, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority granted the commissioning license and approval to begin production. Nuclear fuel loading into the reactor vessel of the first unit is set to begin on Tuesday, marking the final stage before commercial power generation.
Changes in Rooppur–Diyar Sahapur
The main project of the RNPP is located in Rooppur village along the banks of the Padma River. The residential area of the project, Green City, has been built in the adjacent village of Diyar Sahapur.
After the construction of the Lalon Shah Bridge over the Padma, Rooppur intersection became congested, with numerous small and large shops occupying the main road. Accidents used to occur there frequently. Now, the intersection has been cleared and cleaned. There are no shops around the power plant, and a traffic police box has been installed, reducing accidents.
Significant changes have also taken place in Diyar Sahapur. Once filled with paddy drying yards, trucks, and dust, the area now features large buildings, shopping malls, super malls, bars, restaurants, and various other establishments.
We’ve seen so much with our own eyes. What it was before and what it has become now. We hear the project will start soon. Some scare us; some say it will be good. We hope for the best.Momin Uddin, 60-year-old rickshaw puller
This wave of development has also reached Ishwardi upazila headquarters and Pabna district town. To meet the needs of Russian residents, four new resorts, around 10 restaurants, 15 private hospitals, and five malls have been established in Ishwardi.
Meanwhile, in the district town, one hospital, two resorts, and at least five new restaurants have been built. These establishments have created employment opportunities for local residents.
In Jalalpur village of the district town, Universal Group has built Ratnodweep Resort. Sohani Hossain, Managing Director of Universal Group, said the resort was developed considering the needs of foreign nationals. Citizens from Russia, India, and other countries visit the resort and feel comfortable there. They swim and dine alongside Bangladeshis, maintaining a peaceful and respectful environment.
Bengali goods in ‘Russian Town’
Traveling along the Pabna–Rooppur regional road from Pabna town leads to Rooppur intersection, near which the nuclear power plant stands on the banks of the Padma River. Massive construction work is ongoing there. Hundreds of workers leave their bicycles and motorcycles in an open field and enter the project area, while others exit. The entire area is under tight security with CCTV cameras and watchtowers.
At Rooppur intersection, 60-year-old rickshaw puller Momin Uddin said, “We’ve seen so much with our own eyes. What it was before and what it has become now. We hear the project will start soon. Some scare us; some say it will be good. We hope for the best.”
From Rooppur intersection towards Dashuria, Char Sahapur lies to the left and Diyar Sahapur to the right. The transformation is visible on both sides. On one side are litchi orchards and semi-rural homes, while on the other stands Green City, the residential area of the project. In front of it is the small market ‘Notun Hat,’ where vegetables, fruits, fish, and meat are sold.
Amzad Hossain, a 60-year-old grocery shop owner with no formal education, now sells products easily to Russians. He said that initially it was difficult to understand them, but now communication happens through gestures and basic words—“one kilo” for one kilogram or “three-zero” for 30 eggs. Prices are shown using calculators.
Russians roam the market, making it seem like a Russian town where Bengalis display their goods. The market is surrounded by modern shops including salons, restaurants, super shops, cafés, and clubs, many with names in Russian.
Local resident Dulal Sardar said that Notun Hat was previously held only on Sundays and Wednesdays for local shoppers. Since the arrival of Russians, the market has expanded and now operates daily, creating new employment opportunities.
A Russian was seen smelling wood apples at the market, while shopkeeper Mahidul Islam explained that Russians prefer fruits and vegetables over fish and meat. They like Bangladeshi fruits, including wood apple and watermelon, and have learned to identify quality by smell.
Russian–Bangladeshi friendship
Living together has fostered friendship between Russians and Bangladeshis in Sahapur, Rooppur, and surrounding villages. Russians have learned a few Bangla words, while locals have picked up Russian, adding a new dimension to communication.
Amzad Hossain, a 60-year-old grocery shop owner with no formal education, now sells products easily to Russians. He said that initially it was difficult to understand them, but now communication happens through gestures and basic words—“one kilo” for one kilogram or “three-zero” for 30 eggs. Prices are shown using calculators.
Vegetable seller Amir Hossain said, “Russians have become part of us. We used to call them friends, and though they can’t say it perfectly, they call us ‘bondhu.’ It feels good.”
Russians are not limited to Notun Hat; they visit markets and shopping centers across Ishwardi and Pabna, interacting with locals everywhere.
Businessman Riyad Hossain from Ishwardi said that during last Eid-ul-Fitr, several Russians visited markets and handed out roses to shoppers, leaving a strong impression.
Project site in-charge Ruhul Quddus said Russians are very friendly both inside and outside the project and adapt easily despite language barriers.
Work continues round the clock
Construction of the project began on 2 October 2013. About 30,000 local and foreign workers have been working day and night. After nearly 13 years, the project is nearing completion and moving toward electricity production.
According to the project site office, many workers have changed over time. Currently, about 23,000 local workers and around 6,000 foreign workers are engaged in the project, with work continuing 24 hours a day.
Worker Riaz Hossain from Kushtia said he has been working there for about five years but still finds the project complex and maze-like.
Worker Rafiqul Islam from Bansherbada village said, “When the work ends, maybe the job won’t remain. But working here for years and being part of such a big history—that’s the satisfaction.”
A future city
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Project will have two units with VVER reactors, each producing 1,200 megawatts of electricity, totalling 2,400 megawatts. Once completed, the area is expected to transform further into a modern city.
Site in-charge Ruhul Quddus said that a few years ago, there were no tall buildings in Diyar Sahapur. Now, 17 aesthetically designed 20-storey buildings have been constructed, with more planned. Private developments are also ongoing. Once the project is operational, the entire Rooppur and Sahapur area will evolve into a modern urban centre.