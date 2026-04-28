Rooppur: From a quiet village to a bustling town

During the British era, the Rooppur area was covered with jungle and sparsely populated—people were rarely seen even during daylight, and jackals howled at night. To improve communication, the British government began constructing the Hardinge Bridge over the Padma River in 1910.

Around the same time, the country’s first railway junction station, along with railway offices, quarters, and other structures, was built in Ishwardi of Pabna. In 1915, these projects were launched simultaneously, bringing the first touch of development to the then-remote village of Rooppur in Ishwardi.

The second phase of transformation in Rooppur began in 2013 with the start of construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project with Russian assistance.

Russian nationals began arriving for the construction work, and the landscape of Rooppur started to change. Large buildings were constructed to accommodate the Russians. At the same time, shopping complexes, hotels, restaurants, resorts, hospitals, and entertainment centres were established. The once-quiet villages of Diyar Sahapur and Rooppur have turned into a brightly lit small town.

Over time, strong bonds have developed between the local villagers and the Russians. Now, it is difficult to distinguish that they are citizens of two different countries speaking two different languages. Despite language differences, buying and selling takes place without problems. Bangladeshi traders have learned enough Russian to manage transactions, while Russian nationals have picked up Bangla.

Preparations are underway to begin electricity generation from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP). On 16 April, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority granted the commissioning license and approval to begin production. Nuclear fuel loading into the reactor vessel of the first unit is set to begin on Tuesday, marking the final stage before commercial power generation.