Army chief visits Cox’s Bazar
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman visited 10 Infantry Division and Cox’s Bazar area on 17 and 18 November.
During the visit, he laid the foundation stone of two residential buildings - ‘Senaneer’ and ‘Swapnachura’ - to be built in the Ramu Cantonment. These will help resolve the accommodation problem of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), officers and army personnel of other ranks, said a release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) this evening.
Meanwhile, wife of army chief Begum Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman inaugurated ‘Proyash’, the specialised educational institution, at Ramu cantonment in Cox’s Bazar as the chief guest.
Besides, she unveiled the new plaque of ‘Shaheed Lieutenant Tanzim Cantonment Public School and College’, which was earlier named as ‘Ramu Cantonment Public School and College’
Shaheed Lieutenant Tanzim Sarower made his supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland on September 24, 2024, which has become a bright example of patriotism, self-sacrifice and heroism for future generations, the release added.
Senior military officers of the Army Headquarters and Ramu Cantonment, family members of martyred Lt. Tanzim, JCOs, soldiers of other ranks, civil and military officers, employees, teachers and students of ‘Shaheed Lt. Tanzim Cantonment Public School and College’ also attended the ceremony.