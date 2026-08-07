Forest official secretly leaves post after promising to return bribe money
A forest department official posted at Maudubi Union in Rangabali upazila of Patuakhali allegedly left his workplace secretly after taking bribes in exchange for issuing permits required for fishing in rivers connected to the Bay of Bengal.
The acting beat officer, Soyeb Khan, had promised the alleged victims that he would return their money before leaving his post. Prothom Alo obtained an audio recording related to the matter.
In a 20-minute and 24-second audio clip, the accused official can be heard talking with several alleged victims. Jahir Uddin, the official who had recently joined the same post, was also present during the conversation.
At one point in the recording, Soyeb Khan is heard saying, "Both parties paid money for the char. Whoever I cannot allocate the char to, I will return their money before I leave. If someone does not want to take the money back, what can I do? I will return everyone's money. I will not keep a single penny belonging to anyone. I will settle everyone's issue before I leave."
Victim fisherman Ilias Patowari said he had paid Tk 100,000 after being promised a fishing permit for a designated area. As he did not receive the permit as agreed, he and several others went to the accused official's office on the night of 22 July to demand their money back. During the meeting, he secretly recorded the conversation about the financial transactions on his mobile phone.
Jahir Uddin, who replaced Soyeb Khan, told Prothom Alo that after joining, he discussed Soyeb Khan's financial dealings with several local residents. He said Soyeb Khan left the workplace without properly handing over his responsibilities.
Jahir said he did not know exactly when Soyeb Khan left. Since then, many people have been contacting him regularly in the hope of recovering their money.
According to the Forest Department and the alleged victims, owners of boats and trawlers operating in areas adjacent to the Bay of Bengal are required to obtain clearance from the local forest office to fish in those waters.
Government rules stipulate a revenue fee of Tk 575 for obtaining a fishing permit for an engine-run trawler measuring 50 feet in length, 6 feet in width, 4 to 6 feet in depth and having a carrying capacity of 520 maunds, using a khorchi net.
However, the accused official allegedly collected between Tk 25,000 and Tk 400,000 per person by promising to issue permits for fishing in rivers and canals and for collecting grass from chars as cattle feed.
Tanbin Biswas, president of the Maudubi Union unit of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, alleged that Soyeb Khan took Tk 86,000 from him after promising to issue a permit but never provided one.
Later, when the official repeatedly delayed returning the money, Tanbin recorded a video of his confession.
On 25 July, he received Tk 40,000 back through Rangabali upazila Jubo Dal Member Secretary Niaz Akon. At least 30 local people have made similar allegations of paying money.
Local union parishad member Md Mohasin Uddin Bhuiya also alleged that Tk 100,000 had been taken from him. He said that when Range Officer Amir Hossain, who joined Rangabali on 23 July, visited the area, he and other alleged victims submitted their complaints.
He claimed that the range officer wrote down the names of the complainants and the amounts they were owed on a piece of paper and took their signatures.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, the accused forest official, Soyeb Khan, said, "Unnecessary allegations are being made because I have been transferred. However, I have resolved most of the issues."
He later said he would provide further details via WhatsApp before disconnecting the call. Despite several subsequent attempts, he did not respond.
Contacted for comment, Rangabali Range Officer Amir Hossain said, "I joined Rangabali on 22 July. The following day, when I visited the Maudubi area, local people verbally accused Soyeb Khan of taking bribes. However, I did not take anyone's signature on a paper mentioning the names of the alleged victims or the amounts involved."
Repeated attempts to contact Patuakhali Divisional Forest Officer Md Jahidur Rahman Mia by mobile phone for comment went unanswered.