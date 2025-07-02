Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway blocked for 8 hours

Leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement blocked the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway for eight hours on Wednesday, demanding the removal of the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Patiya police station.

The blockade began at 10:00 am in the Patiya bypass area and continued until 6:00 pm. Members of the army and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) were present at the scene.

The protest follows two clashes that occurred the night before – at 9:30 pm and again at 11:30 pmm – between police and members of the student movement. Both sides claimed 19 people were injured. Protesters alleged that the police launched an attack on them, while the policemen said the protesters formed a mob there.