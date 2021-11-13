Local News

Murder of newly elected UP member sparks protests

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Local people on Saturday blocked Gaibandha-Sundarganj road at Lakshmipur Bazar in Sadar upazila demanding exemplary punishment of killer of newly-elected member of Lakshmipur union parishad Abdur Rauf, reports UNB.

They took to the streets in the morning and staged demonstrations protesting the killing of Abdur Rauf.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They also placed logs on the road and set a tyre on fire around 10:00am, halting traffic movement for about four and a half hours.

Earlier, on Friday night, Abdur Rauf, a newly elected member of Lakshmipur union parishad, was killed by a youth in Gobindapur village of Sadar upazila.

Advertisement

Police claimed to have arrested a man, identified as Rezaul, in connection with the murder.

“A compliant was lodged with the sadar police station on Saturday and the attacker might have killed him over previous enmity,” said Touhidul Islam, superintendent of police in Gaibandha.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment
Advertisement