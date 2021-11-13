Murder of newly elected UP member sparks protests

They also placed logs on the road and set a tyre on fire around 10:00am, halting traffic movement for about four and a half hours.
Earlier, on Friday night, Abdur Rauf, a newly elected member of Lakshmipur union parishad, was killed by a youth in Gobindapur village of Sadar upazila.
Police claimed to have arrested a man, identified as Rezaul, in connection with the murder.
“A compliant was lodged with the sadar police station on Saturday and the attacker might have killed him over previous enmity,” said Touhidul Islam, superintendent of police in Gaibandha.