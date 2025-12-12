No power on earth can hinder election: Press Secretary
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday said that no force on earth can obstruct or prevent the upcoming national election, reiterating that the government wants to make it participatory, festive and competitive.
Speaking to journalists after visiting Sureshwar Darbar Sharif in Naria upazila of Shariatpur, he said the ‘fallen autocratic quarters’ may try but they will not succeed in derailing the electoral process.
He said the people of Bangladesh have not had a proper election during the past 15 and a half years under the ‘ousted Hasina government.’ Citizens are now eagerly waiting for a good election.
“The main objective of the government and the Election Commission is to offer the nation a free, fair, peaceful and credible election. With the announcement of the election schedule, the country is moving firmly in that direction,” he said.
Posters and campaign materials everywhere clearly show public readiness for a festival-like election, he said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Imrul Hasan, Naria Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Kaiyum, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Lucky Das, and spiritual leaders of Sureshwar Darbar Sharif — Pir Shah Nure Parvez Al-Noori and Syed Touhidul Hssain Shahin Noori Al-Sureshwari — accompanied him during the visit.