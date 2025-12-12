No power on earth can hinder election: Press Secretary

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday said that no force on earth can obstruct or prevent the upcoming national election, reiterating that the government wants to make it participatory, festive and competitive.

Speaking to journalists after visiting Sureshwar Darbar Sharif in Naria upazila of Shariatpur, he said the ‘fallen autocratic quarters’ may try but they will not succeed in derailing the electoral process.