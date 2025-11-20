Masked assailants attack 3 Rajshahi university students, 2 abducted and beaten

Three students of Rajshahi university have been subjected to a violent assault by masked attackers. A group of miscreants abducted two students and beat them severely, while another student sustained injuries after being stabbed.

The incident occurred at around 11:00 pm on Wednesday in a restaurant near the Kazla Gate of the university. In protest, students set fire on the Dhaka–Rajshahi highway and demonstrated at around 12:30 am.

The injured students are: Al Farabi from the 2021–22 session of the Finance Department, Tahmid Ahmed (Bakshi) from the 2023–24 session and Minhaj from the same session of the department of theatre arts.