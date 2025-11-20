Masked assailants attack 3 Rajshahi university students, 2 abducted and beaten
Three students of Rajshahi university have been subjected to a violent assault by masked attackers. A group of miscreants abducted two students and beat them severely, while another student sustained injuries after being stabbed.
The incident occurred at around 11:00 pm on Wednesday in a restaurant near the Kazla Gate of the university. In protest, students set fire on the Dhaka–Rajshahi highway and demonstrated at around 12:30 am.
The injured students are: Al Farabi from the 2021–22 session of the Finance Department, Tahmid Ahmed (Bakshi) from the 2023–24 session and Minhaj from the same session of the department of theatre arts.
Al Farabi is a former leader of the organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League, whose activities are now banned, at the university’s Madar Bux Hall unit. He resigned from the organisation on 15 July during the July mass uprising, announcing his resignation on Facebook.
Two of the injured students were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, while one received treatment at the university’s medical centre.
According to witnesses, the victims and police sources, at around 11:00 pm Farabi and his companions were having dinner at the Kazla canteen when a group of 10 – 15 masked men, wearing black cloths over their faces and helmets, arrived on motorbikes.
They showed photographs while looking for specific individuals and suddenly began attacking randomly. The assailants were carrying hammers, iron rods, machetes and other sharp weapons.
Minhaj, who had come to collect food, was struck on the shoulder with a machete. The attackers then abducted Al Farabi and Tahmid. At around 11:45 pm, Farabi was left near the Betar field area of Binodpur and Tahmid was abandoned in front of Habibur Rahman Hall. Both bore multiple injury marks when rescued.
After being rescued, victim Tahmid Ahmed Bakshi said, “We were eating at the Kazla canteen when a group of masked and helmeted men arrived on 10 to 15 motorbikes and attacked us. They beat me in front of the restaurant, then put me on a rickshaw and took me towards a nearby road junction. They kept me in the dark and asked various questions.”
He further said, “During this time, they received a phone call and someone told them they had found the ‘right person’. I told them I had no affiliation with the Chhatra League and that I returned to campus after the movement. They later left me near Mollah School in Kazla. None of their faces were uncovered, so I could not identify anyone.”
Victim Al Farabi said, “After the attack, they abducted me and continued beating me on the way. Later, they left me near the Betar field and fled.”
Shankar K. Biswas, a physician at the emergency department of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital said, “Two university students came for treatment at night. One has been admitted. Both had injury marks on various parts of their bodies. One required six stitches.”
Speaking about the incident, the university’s proctor, professor Mahbubur Rahman said, “A group of masked and helmeted miscreants attacked our students and abducted two of them. They were later rescued in an injured state. The police response during the incident was not satisfactory. The administration is addressing the matter.”
Motihar police station officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Malek said, “We are investigating the incident. An operation is underway. Further details will be provided later.”