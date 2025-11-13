Rajshahi
Judge's son stabbed to death after assailants broke into their home, wife injured
Miscreants broke into the rented home of Mohammad Abdur Rahman, a judge at the Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, and stabbed his son, Tawshif Rahman (Sumon), to death.
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Dabtala area of the city.
Judge Abdur Rahman’s wife, Tasmin Nahar, was also seriously injured in the attack. She has been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The hospital’s spokesperson, Shankar Kumar Biswas, confirmed the matter.
Abdur Rahman’s ancestral home is in Jamalpur district. He lived with his family in a rented house in the Dabtala area of the city. According to sources, Tawshif Rahman was studying in the ninth grade.
Hospital spokesperson Shankar Kumar Biswas said that Tasmin Nahar has been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and is undergoing surgery.
One of the attackers has been apprehended at the scene and is also receiving treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.