Judge's son stabbed to death after assailants broke into their home, wife injured

Miscreants broke into the rented home of Mohammad Abdur Rahman, a judge at the Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, and stabbed his son, Tawshif Rahman (Sumon), to death.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Dabtala area of the city.

Judge Abdur Rahman’s wife, Tasmin Nahar, was also seriously injured in the attack. She has been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The hospital’s spokesperson, Shankar Kumar Biswas, confirmed the matter.