A former BNP leader was detained by the detective branch (DB) of Narayanganj district police on Friday for allegedly making derogatory remarks on father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his mother Sayera Khatun in a video that went viral on Facebook, reports UNB.

Kazi Rubayet Hasan Sayem, former co-organising secretary of Narayanganj City BNP, was detained on Friday night from Paikpara Nayapara area in Narayanganj, DB Inspector Al-Mamun said on Saturday evening.