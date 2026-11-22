In Kalia upazila of Narail, houses and shops belonging to several leaders and activists, including BM Kabirul Haque Mukti, a former MP of the activities-banned Awami League, have been attacked, vandalised, looted and set on fire following the murder of two leaders of the Krishak Dal and Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS), associate organisations of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

This incident took place last Friday from the afternoon until midnight in the village of Bendarchar. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw 20 to 30 houses on fire.

Besides this, houses of three former MPs of the Awami League were also attacked and vandalised in Patuakhali. These incidents occurred between 10:00 pm on Thursday and 9:00 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, repeated clashes broke out between BNP and Awami League leaders and activists in Bera Municipality of Pabna on Friday.