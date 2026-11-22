Attacks and arson following killing of 2 BNP men
Scars left in Narail's Bendarchar village
In Kalia upazila of Narail, houses and shops belonging to several leaders and activists, including BM Kabirul Haque Mukti, a former MP of the activities-banned Awami League, have been attacked, vandalised, looted and set on fire following the murder of two leaders of the Krishak Dal and Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS), associate organisations of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
This incident took place last Friday from the afternoon until midnight in the village of Bendarchar. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw 20 to 30 houses on fire.
Besides this, houses of three former MPs of the Awami League were also attacked and vandalised in Patuakhali. These incidents occurred between 10:00 pm on Thursday and 9:00 pm on Friday.
Meanwhile, repeated clashes broke out between BNP and Awami League leaders and activists in Bera Municipality of Pabna on Friday.
Vandalism and fire in Kalia
Earlier on Wednesday, two people were killed in an attack on a BNP motorcycle rally by activists of the Awami League in Kalia Upazila. They were Sohail Rana, general secretary of the Kalia Upazila Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS), and Shahinur Islam, general secretary of the Municipal Krishak Dal.
Victims from Bendarchar village claim that on Friday afternoon, people from the BNP suddenly attacked the houses of the Awami League leaders, including Kabirul Haque Mukti and former municipal mayor Mushfiqur Rahman.
At that time, around 50 houses and shops in Bendarchar village were vandalised, looted, and set on fire. Additionally, a similar attack occurred at the house of Krishnapada Ghosh, the general secretary of the Upazila Awami League, in the greater Kalia area.
However, the local BNP denied the allegations of attacking and setting fire to any houses. Kalia Upazila BNP's General Secretary SM Wahiduzzaman told reporters that the allegations of house attacks and arson are completely baseless. The notion that these were done in the presence of BNP leaders is fictional.
Saturday, Kalia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Jinnatul Islam told Prothom Alo that before dusk on Friday, several houses, including that of the former MP, and 15-20 rooms were vandalised.
Five to six rooms were set on fire. They have been able to confirm attacks on the houses of former MP BM Kabirul Haque and Upazila Awami League General Secretary Krishnapada Ghosh. However, there were no casualties. The administration is not sure who carried out the attacks, but the matter is being investigated.
Police statement on the attacks
Meanwhile, a press release from the Narail District Police stated that the circulating reports of attacks, vandalism, and looting on Hindu homes in Bendarchar village are false and fabricated.
The previously recorded or AI-generated videos published by the Awami League activists on social media are misrepresenting the government and the country's image both domestically and internationally.
The press release states that there is no Hindu settlement in the Bendarchar area. No attack on any Hindu family or their businesses took place.
In response to the allegations of attacks on Hindu settlements, Kalia Upazila BNP General Secretary Wahiduzzaman said that in the last national elections, 90 per cent of the Hindu community here voted for the BNP. The Hindu community is with the BNP, and they are with them.
He further stated, "I saw on Facebook that over 200 homes were attacked; this is completely false."
The police press release noted that due to the murder of two BNP leaders, enraged relatives of the deceased and others gathered in Bendarchar village around 4: 45 pm on Friday.
They attacked the houses of several Awami League activists involved in the murder and left. The police from Kalia police station arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. The situation is now normal, and additional police have been deployed there, the release mentioned.
Narail Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Al Mamun Shikdar told Prothom Alo on Saturday afternoon over the phone that relatives and supporters of the two deceased BNP leaders attacked and vandalised three to four houses in the village. The area is not Hindu-dominated. The way it is being portrayed is not how it actually is.
Fire service statement on the arson
Kalia Upazila Fire Service Station Officer Humayun Kabir told reporters that the fire started around 4:00 pm on Friday. Due to obstacles and lack of security, they could not reach there immediately. They arrived at the scene around 8:00 pm.
While many houses were burning at the time, the fires were not very intense. They extinguished some fires while others went out on their own. There were fires in 20 to 30 houses, each having three to four rooms, so the actual number could be higher.
On-site at Bendarchar village
Saturday, around 10:30 am, this reporter visited Bendarchar village. Upon entering the village, a woman was seen leaving the area with some belongings in a pedal van, accompanied by a small child.
On condition of anonymity, she said, “There were three cows, they took them. There is not a single item left in the house. TVs and refrigerators, 10 blankets, all the things in two trunks, nothing is left in the three rooms. There's not even a quilt to cover ourselves. They destroyed the motor from the tube well.” She also alleges that her sister-in-law was threatened with rape.
Another woman named Mukta Khanom stated, “The incident happened after the Friday prayer. Around 400 people came. They vandalised and filled vehicles with whatever was there. These were all locals from Kalia, BNP people. They did the same throughout Bendarchar.”
Apart from the elderly, no other men were seen at home in the village. Many women were seen leaving their homes to go elsewhere.