Gold worth Tk 10m seized at Shah Amanat International Airport

Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate officials have seized seven gold bars and jewelleries from a passenger who returned from Dubai at Shah Amanat International Airport.
The incident took place on Thursday morning.
A passenger named Md Shahidul Islam has been detained in connection with the incident. He is from Chakaria of Cox's Bazar.
An official at the Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate said alongside gold bars, the passenger carried 100 grams of jewelleries.
The estimated value of the gold is approximately Tk 10 million. Steps against the passenger are being taken on charges of criminal offence.