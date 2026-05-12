Elon Musk’s Starlink internet in deep Sundarbans

The Sundarbans, with its dense mangrove forests, salty tidal waters, and clusters of golpata (nipa palm) leaves, represents one of nature’s most primitive landscapes. In a place where human presence is limited, access to technology once seemed unimaginable. In particular, poor mobile network coverage in resorts and tourist centres deep inside the Sundarbans has long been a common inconvenience.

But that situation has now changed. Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is creating new possibilities for communication in the Sundarbans.

For a long time, one of the biggest complaints from tourists visiting the Sundarbans was slow internet speed. Due to the limited number of mobile towers inside the forest and signal obstruction caused by dense vegetation, regular 3G or 4G internet is largely ineffective there.

However, Starlink has addressed this problem. Without any towers or underground cables, internet service is now being provided directly via satellites inside the Sundarbans.