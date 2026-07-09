‘Suddenly a loud noise, and I couldn’t see anything under the soil’

Bibi Kulsum Akter stared silently at her father's photograph hanging on the wall. After a few moments, she stood up and led the way outside. Pointing towards the foot of a nearby hill, the 14-year-old said, "That’s where our house was. That’s where my father and my baby sister died."

Kulsum, now a ninth-grader, lives in the IW Colony of Chattogram’s Sholashahar area. Though three years have passed, the memories of that dawn remain as vivid as if they happened yesterday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 27 August 2023. At around 5:30 am, heavy rain pounded the tin roof of the family's small home as strong winds swept through the area. The family was asleep when a loud rumble suddenly jolted Kulsum awake. Before anyone could react, a section of the hillside collapsed, bringing down a wall that crushed their house.