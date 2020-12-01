Narayanganj mosque blast: SC stays HC order over compensation

The Appellate Division on Tuesday stayed the High Court order that asked the authorities concerned of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd. to provide Tk 500,000 each to the families of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims within seven days.

The Supreme Court division bench led by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order upholding the chamber judge court order after disposing of the petitions filed by the state and Titas, reports news agency UNB.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin represented the state while advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker stood for the petitioner.