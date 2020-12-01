Narayanganj mosque blast: SC stays HC order over compensation

The Appellate Division on Tuesday stayed the High Court order that asked the authorities concerned of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd. to provide Tk 500,000 each to the families of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims within seven days.
The Supreme Court division bench led by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order upholding the chamber judge court order after disposing of the petitions filed by the state and Titas, reports news agency UNB.
Attorney general AM Amin Uddin represented the state while advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker stood for the petitioner.
On 9 September, justice JBM Hassan and justice Khairul Alam’s bench ordered the authorities concerned of Titas Gas to provide Tk 500,000 each to the families of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims within seven days.
The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to provide Tk 5 million as compensation to the blast victims.
Secretaries to the ministries of power energy and mineral resources, housing and public works and home, and authorities of Titas Gas, RAJUK chairman, DCDC, DESCO, Mosque committee, Narayanganj deputy commissioner, SP and three others were made respondents to the rule that was returnable in four weeks.
On 13 September, the chamber judge of the Appellate Division justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the HC order and asked the authorities concerned to send the petition to the regular bench of the Appellate Division for hearing.
On 6 September, advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking Tk 5 million as compensation for families of each of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims.
Some 40 people suffered burn injuries as all the air conditioners of the mosque exploded following a blast during Esha prayers in Fatullah on 4 September.
The death toll from the incident rose to 34.